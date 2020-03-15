TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TSSI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. TSS has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

