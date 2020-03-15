Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

