Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
