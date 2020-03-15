Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Tri-Continental has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

