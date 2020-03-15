TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.58.

TransUnion stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,944 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

