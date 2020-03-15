TransEnterix (TRXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

