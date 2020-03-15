TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

