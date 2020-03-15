Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

