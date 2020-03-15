Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $81,045,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.22 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

