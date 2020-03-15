Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) vs. NortonLifeLock (OTCMKTS:NLOK) Financial Review

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Textmunication Holdgings alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Textmunication Holdgings and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57

NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and NortonLifeLock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.24 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 2.21 $31.00 million $1.17 14.91

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% NortonLifeLock 100.76% 9.68% 3.78%

Risk & Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.