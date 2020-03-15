Telsey Advisory Group Trims Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Target Price to $7.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.