Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 609,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 165,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

TDS opened at $16.86 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

