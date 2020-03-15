Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

