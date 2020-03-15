TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $77,817,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.