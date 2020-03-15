Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Target by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 7,560,250.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

