TagCoin (TAG) Price Down 63.6% Over Last Week

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 63.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TagCoin has a total market cap of $51,438.83 and $1.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TagCoin has traded down 63.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TagCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00035618 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00102192 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000812 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.53 or 1.00078267 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001014 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00081007 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.