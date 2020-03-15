T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,039,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,530.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,379. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.