T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $3.70 on Friday. T.A.T. Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

