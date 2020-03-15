Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.19 ($103.71).

FRA:SY1 opened at €80.06 ($93.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €93.46 and its 200-day moving average is €89.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

