SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of PRNB opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,003,262 in the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.