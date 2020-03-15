Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

