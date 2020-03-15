Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.