Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €19.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($22.33) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.00 ($18.60).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €10.77 ($12.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.60 ($12.33) and a 1 year high of €17.16 ($19.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.93 and a 200-day moving average of €14.38.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.