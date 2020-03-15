Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN) Stock Price Down 10%

Structural Monitoring Systems plc (ASX:SMN) fell 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 295,671 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

