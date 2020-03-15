Storm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Storm has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.02252968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00194928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00040807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00029812 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bancor Network, YoBit, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.