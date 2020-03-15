StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

