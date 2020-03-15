Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:SJ opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.66. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$27.96 and a 52-week high of C$48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

