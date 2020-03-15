Startcoin Achieves Market Cap of $58,542.49 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. Startcoin has a total market cap of $58,542.49 and $595.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008302 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

