Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

