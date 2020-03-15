Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 335.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 717.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 93,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

