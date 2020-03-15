Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

SPE stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

