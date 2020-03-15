SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $921,000.

KBE stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

