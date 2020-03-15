SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 885.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $143.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

