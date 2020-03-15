Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $405.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

