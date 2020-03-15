Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
NASDAQ SPAR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $405.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.
In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.