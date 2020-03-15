Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of Sony stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.02.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.