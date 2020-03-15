Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.53).

Get Software alerts:

Software stock opened at €24.86 ($28.91) on Wednesday. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.