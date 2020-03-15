Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

