Short Interest in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Increases By 15.2%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YPF by 213.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in YPF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 154,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in YPF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF by 305.1% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 296,276 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

