Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Rises By 14.0%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 585,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,440.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $25.04 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.