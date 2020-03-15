Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Declines By 16.7%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AIHS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

