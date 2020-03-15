Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Declines By 16.7%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AIHS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.