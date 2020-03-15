Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Increases By 23.4%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.29 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
