Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Increases By 23.4%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.29 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

