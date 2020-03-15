Short Interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Rises By 6.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

