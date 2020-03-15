Short Interest in Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rises By 34.5%

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genocea Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

