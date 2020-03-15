Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Expands By 35.3%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.28.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

