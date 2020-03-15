Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Drops By 22.0%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

COHN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

