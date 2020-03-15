Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Rises By 18.9%

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90. Insiders have purchased 124,129 shares of company stock worth $397,565 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

