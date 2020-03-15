Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

