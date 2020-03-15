Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.