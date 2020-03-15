SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WORX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

