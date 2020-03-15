Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,658,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 423,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,201,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $54.74 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

