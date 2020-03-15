Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.81 ($10.24).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €5.66 ($6.58) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.57.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.